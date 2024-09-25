The spokesperson of the Pandit Jasraj family also shared the news of Madhura's demise and an official statement about the funeral of the deceased.

In Pic: Pandit Jasraj’s wife, Madhura

Madhura Pandit Jasraj, the wife of late Pandit Jasraj, passed away today in the early hours. The news was confirmed by her daughter Durga, who shared that Madhura had been unwell for a while now. Durga also expressed her sorrow over her mother's demise: "Her contribution has been immense, both in her own right and in documenting and restoring the legacy of both her father, Dr. V. Shantaram, and my father, Pandit Jasraj ji," Durga said in a statement to Times of India.

Official statement of the Pandit Jasraj family

The spokesperson of the Pandit Jasraj family also shared the news and an official statement about the funeral of the deceased. The spokesperson stated, "Madhura Pandit Jasraj (86), wife of late Pandit Jasraj and mother of Durga Jasraj and Shaarang Dev, left for heaven on 25th September in the early hours due to age-related illness at home."

Furthermore, the statement provided information that the mortal remains of Madhura will leave from her home today afternoon, and the last rites will be performed at Oshiwara Crematorium between 4:00 and 4:30 PM on Wednesday, 25th September. The spokesperson said, "Her mortal remains will leave between 3:30 and 4:00 PM from her home at Shiv-Karan Building, Fisheries University Road, Off Yari Road, Andheri (W), and the last rites will be performed at Oshiwara Crematorium between 4:00 and 4:30 PM on Wednesday, 25th September."

About Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj

Madhura herself played a crucial role in preserving and promoting classical music, and her dedication to documenting her husband's legacy was evident. Madhura was the wife of Pandit Jasraj, whose music career spanned over 80 years. In his illustrious career, he received multiple awards and recognitions, including the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan for his contributions to Indian music. His teachings transcended boundaries and reached countries like the United States and Canada.

His training as a vocalist began at an early age, and for his immense contribution to the world of music, he was awarded the Padma Shri in 1975, the Padma Bhushan in 1990, the Bharat Ratna Bhimsen Joshi Classical Music Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013, and the Marwar Sangeet Ratna Award in 2014. In the year 2000, Pandit Jasraj was conferred the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour.