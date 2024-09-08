Binny and Family actor Pankaj on how artistes today are spoilt for choice, thanks to multiple platforms, and can build their career as per their goal

When Pankaj Kapur first said yes to Binny and Family, it revolved around a girl and her grandfather. Years later, when debutant director Ssanjay Tripaathy returned to the veteran actor to finally take the film forward, the story had been tweaked. “It had become about the girl, her father and grandfather. But I still wanted to do the film because I liked what Ssanjay wanted to say with it. Adding another generation only gave more depth to the film,” he says.

In Binny and Family, newcomer Anjini Dhawan plays a spirited granddaughter to Kapur’s orthodox patriarch. While the slice-of-life movie revolves around generation gap and the characters’ conflicting ideas, on set, the veteran maintained a relationship of equals with his young co-star. “I don’t think in terms of seniority. I think of us as equal actors and give that respect to my co-stars, irrespective of their age and experience. I give suggestions if they ask, but I don’t believe in patronising young actors. They are capable on their own.”

Treating everyone as equal and not carrying the baggage of seniority is an idea that he developed early on in his life. Kapur credits his parents for inculcating the value in him. “I was brought up with the philosophy that nothing is hard and fast in life. One should be able to make their own opinion, [not thrust] it on others and let them live the way they want to. I gave the same [values] to my family.” It is this approach that has made his bond stronger with his kids—actor-son Shahid Kapoor, Sanah and Ruhaan Kapur. “We’re a close-knit family. At the same time, everybody is independent. We don’t come in each other’s way and respect everyone’s individuality. We connect with each other when we get an opportunity; we do not make it a compulsion.”

In his 40-year career, the actor has witnessed many changes in the industry. The one that leaves him marvelling is how actors are spoilt for choice today. “There is no dearth of good projects today. In our times, there were no projects or platforms. We could hardly get a film a year. Today, there are so many platforms. But today’s actors also have to be careful as to what they are working [towards]—their craft and survival, or bank balance, cars and flats. My approach was mainly craft, but for survival, one had to be smart enough to know that you have do a little bit of both. If you see my filmography, you will understand that some projects were done so that I stayed afloat.”