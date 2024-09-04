Breaking News
Celebrating Pankaj Tripathi's Birthday with his iconic dialogues!

Updated on: 04 September,2024 02:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Pankaj Tripathi stands as a beacon of hope for actors aspiring to break free from the shackles of convention. His characters and dialogues often leave a lasting mark on his fans' hearts

Pankaj Tripathi was born of 5th September 1976

Pankaj Tripathi, a name that has become synonymous with versatility in the realm of Indian cinema, has transcended the boundaries of regional cinema to become a prominent figure in the entertainment world. With his exceptional talent and innate charisma, Tripathi has carved a niche for himself that few actors can match.


Born on September 5, 1976, in a small village in Bihar, Pankaj Tripathi's journey to stardom was not paved with gold but with unwavering determination and an undying passion for acting. His ability to convey a wide range of emotions, from intense drama to subtle comedy, showcases his mastery of his craft.  In a cinematic landscape where stereotypes and typecasting often prevail, Pankaj Tripathi stands as a beacon of hope for actors aspiring to break free from the shackles of convention. His characters and dialogues often leave a lasting mark on his fans' hearts. On his birthday, here are some of his most memorable dialogues



Gangs Of Wasseypur - Sultan Qureshi


Yahan kabootar bhi ek pankh se udhta hai ... aur doosre se apna izzat bachata hai

Manjhi: The Mountain Man - Ruab

Shudh shakahari, dal bhaat tarkaari ... sab maal sarkari

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl - Anup Saxena

Agar tum apne kaam mein imaandaar ho ... toh desh ke saath gadaari kar hi nahi sakti

Yeh duniya kitni mushkil hai auraton ke liye ... par uska hal pinjre mein qaid ho jaana nahi hai ... pinjra todke udh jaana hai

Bachchhan Paandey - Guruji Bhavesh Bhoplo

Joh chand ko chhune ki chah rakhta hai ... wohi sitaron tak pahunchta hai

Ludo - Rahul Satyendra

Tumhe maar nahi rahe hai, mukht kar rahe hai ... yeh shareer tyaag do aur phir naye body mein pravesh karo ... make a fresh start

Bunty Aur Babli 2 - Police Inspector Jatayu Singh

Behtar yehi hoga ki khud hi surrender kar do ... nahi toh humne pakda na ... toh itne lambe ke liye andar dalenge ki khandan tumhi pe khatam ho jayega

Mirzapur - Akhandanand Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya

Saanp kitna bhi chahe dushman ban jaye, par control sapere ke hath me hi hota hai!

Mimi - Bhanu Pratap Pandey

Maa aur bacche ka ristey na duniya ka sabse pavitra ka ristey hota hai….bachche ko kokh mein palana duniya ka sabse mahan kam hota hai…mera bas chale na toh main bhi pal lun…

Kaagaz - Bharatlal

Jiske haath mein nyay dene ka aadhikar ho aur nyay na de … woh hoth hai asal mritak 

