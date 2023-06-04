Breaking News
Isha Talwar plays the power game in Mirzapur 3

Updated on: 04 June,2023 07:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Isha Talwar kicked about upping the ante in the third season of Mirzapur

Isha Talwar

Patience is an important trait for actors to have. No one is well-aware of this than Isha Talwar, who has spent over a decade in the industry. While she has dabbled in multi-lingual projects, it was her breakout role as Madhuri Yadav in the second instalment of Mirzapur that got her acclaim. The year 2023 has begun on a great note for the actor after garnering rave reviews for her performance in the Disney+ Hotstar series, Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo.


Now, Talwar is eagerly waiting for the third season of Amazon Prime Video’s popular show, Mirzapur. While the shoot wrapped up in November 2022, the series is set to go on air this year. The actor reveals that the anticipated third edition will captivate the audience with an abundance of mind-boggling plot twists. “It is a spicy recipe for a family revenge drama. I am excited about the third season [because] Madhuri Yadav had almost snatched power from Kaleen bhaiya, essayed by the wonderful Pankaj Tripathi, towards the end of the second edition,” says Talwar, who will be seen as Munna’s (Divvyendu Sharma) widow, taking on Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) and Golu Gupta (Shweta Tripathi) to avenge her husband’s death. “When you take on such an important character in the show, expect nothing but great drama riding on the emotional quotient,” she says.



