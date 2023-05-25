Breaking News
Isha Talwar reveals her reference for her look in 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo' was Dimple Kapadia's look in 'Rudaali'

Updated on: 25 May,2023 02:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The actress revealed that her prime reference for getting the look right was the 1993 classic movie 'Rudaali' which had Dimple Kapadia in the lead

Dimple Kapadia in Rudaali and Isha Talwar in Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo

Isha Talwar has been getting a lot of rave reviews for her Rajasthani look in her latest show, 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo'. The actress revealed that her prime reference for getting the look right was the 1993 classic movie 'Rudaali' which had Dimple Kapadia in the lead. Not only was the look in the show her reference but also motivated to recreate the exact look of Dimple Kapadia for a shoot she did. For Isha, it was an honour to be adapting Dimple's look while she shared the screen space with the veteran actress herself. 


Isha says, “The story is based in Rajasthan and so my character, Badi Bahu, has a particular kind of dressing. To get the look right, my prime source of reference is Dimple ma’am’s look in Rudaali. Post the show of the show, I wanted to recreate the exact look that Dimple Ma’am had in the show. I rewatched Rudaali for my research and then I am sharing screen space with the legend herself. It was not just an honour but also overwhelming and, of course, I was equally startled at the same time.”


The actor, who plays daughter-in-law Bijlee to Dimple Kapadia’s character Rani Baa, suffered an injury on her left eye while filming an action sequence. The scene involved the use of a squib machine, a pyrotechnic special effect device used to simulate the appearance of a character being wounded or shot. “Since we were shooting in the salt pans in the middle of the night and it was too dark to see where the squibs were, the shot accidentally went straight into my left eye. My eye was swollen and I could not open it,” she recalls while talking to mid-day.com. 


"We visited two more doctors to ensure it was nothing serious. I was advised to [avoid exposure] to light. I stayed in darkness for three days before resuming the shoot.” While Adajania suggested using a body double for the remaining action scenes, Talwar insisted on performing them on her own.

The series is a crime drama that revolves around the Rani Cooperative, a cocaine-making factory that pretends to make handicrafts and herbs. The series also stars Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar, Deepak Dobriyal, Monica Dogra and Naseerudin Shah in prominent roles. Isha plays the role of Bijilee, aka Badi Bahu. The show is out on Disney+ Hotstar.

