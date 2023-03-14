Breaking News
Updated on: 14 March,2023 04:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Helmed by Luv Rajan, the film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi in lead roles

Tuesday Trivia: Dimple Kapadia would bathe in cold water each morning during the shoot of 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'

Dimple Kapadia. Pic/Still from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar


'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' is currently enjoying an excellent run in theaters across the nation. As the audience saw the veteran actress Dimple Kapadia playing the role of Ranbir's mother for the very first time, they are showering immense love and praise for her brilliant performance. Dimple Kapadia and Ranbir's on-screen bond and chemistry of mother-son is looking absolutely adorable serving all the family messaging of the film in the best way. 


While the audience is enjoying her on-screen endearing performance with Ranbir, we have got an exclusive on-set scoop about the actress when the team was shooting in the peak winter season in Delhi. A source said, “The cast and crew were shooting during the peak winter season, while both Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor would be layered in winter wear after the director said cut, surprisingly Dimple Kapadia, on the other hand, would still be in her costumes. She used to not be bothered by the cold weather in Delhi. Later, she shared her secret that she used to bathe in ice-cold water each morning, and we were shocked." 



Having attracted a whole lot of family audiences to the theaters, the film is collecting huge numbers at the box office with its total collection of 6 days has amounted to Rs. 76.29 Cr. net in India.  On its opening day, the film minted Rs 15.73 crore at the Indian box office.

Helmed by Luv Rajan, the film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi in lead roles.

The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Ranbir and Shraddha. It is produced by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series' Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar.

