This popular actor is currently basking in the success of his latest hit. The horror-comedy is breaking box office records and the actor also turns a year old this month. However, he has two birth dates and here is the story behind it

Pankaj Tripathi

Listen to this article Did you know? This actor whose latest release is breaking box office records has two birth dates x 00:00

Pankaj Tripathi turns a year older this month. But there is a reason we are saying 'this month' instead of today or a specific date. Did you know that the actor has two birth dates and September 5 is not his real birth date? The actor was actually born on September 28, 1976. However, on legal documents his birth date is mentioned as September 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an earlier interview with content creator Samdish Bhatia, Pankaj revealed the story behind his two birth dates. When the anchor asked him when his birthday is, the 'Fukrey' star shared, "I have two birthday dates, one is September 5 and other is September 28. I was born on 28 September 1976. So September 28 is my real birthday. However, my brother had gone while enrolling in school as a child. The teacher there asked my brother about my date of birth. He didn’t remember anything then."

"My brother told the teacher at school that he remembers the month which is September but not the date. So the teacher suggested that since he does not remember the date, keep it as September 5 as it is a good day. It is Teacher's Day and also Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birthday. So they put it down as September 5," he added.

Meanwhile, Pankaj Tripathi is a National Award winning actor. He won Best Supporting actor for his role in the film 'Mimi' co-starring Kriti Sanon, who won the National Award for Best Actress in the same year. Currently, he is basking in the success of the film 'Stree 2' that is having a dream run at the box office breaking several records. The horror-comedy sees Pankaj play the role of Rudra.

In 2012, he played his first major onscreen role as Sultan in the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' films. Tripathi gained popularity following the release of 'Gangs of Wasseypur' films. Since then he has played memorable roles in films like 'Fukrey', 'Nil Battey Sannata', 'Newton', 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', 'Stree', 'Luka Chuppi', 'The Tashkent Files', 'Gunjan Saxena', 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' and many more.

Tripathi was recently seen in the film 'Stree 2' alongside Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee.