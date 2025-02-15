Actor Pankaj Tripathi has weighed in on the much discussed and debated controversy around comedian Samay Raina's show 'India's Got Latent'. Ranveer Allahbadia got into lega trouble for a question on parents and sex on the show

Pankaj Tripathi

Actor Pankaj Tripathi has weighed in on the much discussed and debated controversy around comedian Samay Raina's show 'India's Got Latent'. The show landed in legal trouble when panellist Ranveer Allahbadia made a remark about 'parents and sex'. While the joke was heavily criticised it also invited legal trouble for the popular Youtuber and podcaster and Samay Raina. Multiple FIRs have been lodged against Ranveer in different parts of the country. So far, ministers and other celebrities have shared their views on this matter as well. Actor Pankaj Tripathi has also reacted to the controversy around the show and the larger discussion on censorship on digital content.

Pankaj Tripathi on fame and success

Talking to Indian Express, Tripathi questioned fame and the responsibility to talk sense that comes with it. "The thing with the internet is that a lot of people become popular faces all of a sudden. They find name and fame, but where is the sensibility? Do they have the required intelligence, in terms of literary knowledge, social behaviour, etc? Society is a lot of things, and one needs to know the cultural value of the society we are living in,” said Pankaj.

Pankaj Tripathi on lack of censorship

He also said that a lack of censorship cannot be an excuse for what is being said in the digital era. “Just because there is no clear censorship, it doesn’t mean you can say anything in the name of entertainment. See, it is okay to have fun saying nonsense, but it is not okay to have pride in uttering nonsense. But more importantly, it should never be purely nonsensical. For some, satire might seem nonsensical, but deep down, we know there is a lot of sense to it," the Stree 2 actor said.

Pankaj Tripathi further said that he understands what fame does to one. “Don’t give so much importance to all this. Anyone can get viral, but just like a viral illness, it will be there for a few days, and then… we move on,” said the actor, who pointed out that reason for virality is the most important. “The why and how of success determines a lot of things. Of course, I am not arguing about who is right or wrong… but, if you have the power of the word, and people are influenced by what you are saying, then it is important you shoulder that responsibility with a lot of care.”