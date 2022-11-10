×
'Papaji Pet Se' song from 'Mister Mummy' unveiled, Riteish Deshmukh shares glimpse

Updated on: 10 November,2022 12:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Helmed by Shaad Ali, the film stars Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza and Mahesh Manjrekar in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on November 18, 2022

Picture courtesy/Riteish Deshmukh's Instagram account


Makers of upcoming comedy film 'Mister Mummy,' on Wednesday, unveiled the song 'Papaji Pet Se.'


Taking to Instagram, production house T-series shared a post which they captioned,"Aa gaye hain humare papaji to make you all groove thode alag andaaz mein!?#PapajiPetSe out now, tune in. #MisterMummy releasing on 18th November 2022."



 
 
 
 
 
Sung by Amit Gupta and Sneha Khanwalkar the song is penned by Kumaar and creates a happy vibe.

Helmed by Shaad Ali, the film stars Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza and Mahesh Manjrekar in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on November 18, 2022.

Actor Ritesh Deshmukh also shared a glimpse of the song on his Instagram stories.

Recently the makers unveiled the official trailer and the first song of the film 'Chupke Chupke' which got a massive response from the audience.

The film marks Riteish and Genelia's fourth on-screen collaboration after 'Masti' 'Tuihe Meri Kasam' and 'Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya'.

'Mister Mummy' is all set to clash with Ajay Devgn and Tabu's upcoming thriller film 'Drishyam 2'.

Previously the film was supposed to release on November 11, but the makers decided to postpone the release date by one week.

Meanwhile, Riteish will be also seen in an upcoming Marathi film 'Ved' which also marks hi directorial debut and in an upcoming horror comedy film 'Kakuda' alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

