Genelia Deshmukh reveals best gift she has ever received from hubby Riteish

Updated on: 16 June,2022 01:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

A fan asked Genelia, "Which is your favourite gift given by Riteish sir? " to which the 'Force' actor replied with a video of the rose she received from her husband while they were still dating

Genelia Deshmukh with husband Riteish Deshmukh. Pic/Yogen Shah


Actor Genelia Deshmukh, on Wednesday, had an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram and fans went crazy asking her questions about her career and personal life.

When asked about the best gift she has ever received from hubby Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia revealed that his token of love was a red rose, which she said she still has in her possession. A fan asked Genelia, "Which is your favourite gift given by Riteish sir? " to which the 'Force' actor replied with a video of the rose she received from her husband while they were still dating.




Also Read: Genelia, Riteish Deshmukh celebrate 20 years of 'madness'


