Renowned singer Papon visited Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, for an impromptu jam session with local kids. Known for his soulful voice and ability to connect with diverse audiences, Papon shared a glimpse of this heartwarming experience on Instagram. In the video, he can be seen surrounded by enthusiastic kids, each captivated by his music. With a simple caption, "An evening jam with kids in Dharavi," followed by the hashtags #Dharavi, #DharaviKids, and #PaponwithKids, he expressed the joy of connecting with young, budding talent in an area rich with vibrant culture and resilience. The video is very heartwarming to watch, kids are seen enjoying the jamming session organised by the singer, and some are using old barrels as a replacement for musical instruments.

Dharavi is known as the breeding place of diverse art forms and over the past few years, Dharavi singers and rappers have made a mark and earned fame with their craft. Some of the most famous singers are Naezy, Abhijit Jejurikar, and Dharavi Reloaded- a band that plays African world music, Bollywood, pop, and much more. MC Tod Fod, also known as Dharmesh Parmar was a soundtrack artist for the movie 'Gully Boy'. Many collectives like Outlawz, Sout Dandy Squad, Street Bloods, Bombay Mafia, and 7 Bantai'z are active contributors to the flourishing genre of hip-hop in the slum.

Papon left Dharavi with a heart full of joy and energy

Speaking about his jamming session, he said, “Spending the evening with these amazing kids in Dharavi was truly special. Their energy and excitement reminded me of the pure joy that music brings to life. There’s something magical about the relationship between music and childlike innocence – it’s raw, honest, and full of wonder. Seeing their smiles and enthusiasm as we jammed together was incredibly moving. It’s moments like these that remind me why I do what I do – music has the power to bridge gaps, inspire, and create lasting memories. I left Dharavi with my heart full and deeply inspired by their spirit.”

The scene was filled with smiles, claps, and the energy that Papon's music often brings to his audiences. Engaging the kids in song and rhythm, Papon’s genuine interaction underscored the power of music to bridge gaps and inspire hope. The singer, known for his versatility and hits in multiple languages, seemed in his element, bringing his unique folk and contemporary beats to an appreciative crowd. His songs like 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage' strike a chord with the listeners and leave a mark, his unique style captivates the audience's heart.

Papon's latest releases

On the work front, Papon's recent release, 'Tum Yaad Aaye,' composed by Anmol Daniel and shared by Novice Records reflects the power of music to evoke deep emotion. The song is a soulful journey of cherished memories about love and loss, capturing the essence of nostalgia and longing for a past romance.