Malayali influencer Divya Nair recently criticised Janhvi Kapoor’s diction in Param Sundari, questioning why a Malayalam actor wasn’t roped in for more authenticity. Casting director counters that artistes shouldn’t be restricted by their identity

In Param Sundari ’s trailer, Janhvi Kapoor’s character schools Sidharth Malhotra’s Param in how each state in South India has distinct culture, dialects, and cine idols. Ironically, since the trailer dropped, many influencers and social media users are schooling Kapoor on her inaccurate diction and criticising the film’s stereotypical depiction of Malayali women. The backlash took a turn in the past week with many influencers’ videos being pulled down, with Instagram citing a copyright claim from Maddock Films that produced the North-meets-South love story.

Malayali influencer Divya Nair, whose Instagram account got a copyright strike after she uploaded a video critiquing Kapoor’s portrayal, said the actor’s Malayalam dialogues in Tushar Jalota’s directorial venture film are incomprehensible. Speaking to mid-day, Nair elaborated, “Poor diction can sometimes be forgiven, but here, the Malayalam words itself aren’t clear or correct. The film was shot in Kerala on a massive budget. Why couldn’t the makers spend a fraction of that money on hiring a local dialect coach? Also, in the scene where Janhvi introduces herself as Theykkapetta Sundari Damodaran Pillai, the result is unintentionally hilarious as in Malayalam, ‘Theykkapetta’ is slang for someone dumped. The surname is wrong — she pronounces it as ‘Pillai’, whereas in Malayalam, it’s pronounced ‘Pilla’. Bollywood had better options. Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Nithya Menen, Sai Pallavi, or Samantha [Ruth Prabhu] put in effort and respect the languages they work in. They would have done justice to the role.”

Adityoa Suranna

With many slamming her diction, Kapoor seemed to defend her act as she said at a press meet, “My character is actually half-Tamilian and half-Malayali.”

The promos have also drawn flak for perpetuating tired stereotypes. Nair exclaimed, “Not every Malayali woman walks around in a saree, sporting jasmine flowers and a bindi!”

Param Sundari’s trailer has opened a larger dialogue around cultural appropriation and stereotyping in Hindi movies. But with many questioning why a Malayali actor wasn’t cast instead of Kapoor, it also makes one wonder whether artistes should be cast as per their cultural identity.



Casting director Adityoa Suranna, who worked on the first season of Criminal Justice and Pune Highway, said, “Authenticity and representation add depth when an actor comes from the same culture. That said, cinema is about transformation and range. We’re in an era where South actors are working in Bollywood like Jr NTR in War 2, and [conversely] Aamir Khan in Coolie. The key is to ensure portrayals are respectful and well-researched while keeping the space open for talent to explore beyond their immediate identity. Limiting opportunities could restrict creativity and the growth of diverse talent.”

Dubai-based Radio Presenter, Pavithra Menon, whose reel was removed citing copyright violation, told mid-day over a phone call, "I think people have not understood the gist of my reel. This wasn’t intended to run down an actress who is an intelligent, bright person hungry to do diverse and interesting work. The idea to drive home here is - why doesn’t anyone have the intention to invest in robust diction coaches. For a massive production of this nature, isn’t it important to cover every aspect especially diction which is integral to the identity in the story. As someone from Cochin, I am someone who has travelled far and wide in the state. Kerala is not all backwaters and depending on location, the twang shifts. Cochin is different from alleppey. Based on the trailer, the character’s diction matches neither. If I go by the theory that she is half Tamilian and Half Malayali, then her diction should match Palakkad, which is an hour and half away from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. The mother and her family speak impeccable Tamil. There is this argument that films are for entertainment, and it should be seen from that lens. Have you seen Malayalam films? Aren’t they entertaining? Entertainment can be achieved without being caricaturish. For productions mounted on crores, I am sure a small amount could have been designated to getting a dialect coach who would help them get it right."