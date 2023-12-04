In the picture, Sara sat on a chair in her living room, wearing an elegant blue and gold ethnic suit that she teamed up with golden juttis

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article 'Parchai and Prerna': Sara Ali Khan poses like mother Amrita in new pics x 00:00

Actor Sara Ali Khan has a great bond with her mother and actor Amrita Singh. An amazing similarity between them can be seen in their physical looks. On Sunday, Sara took to Instagram stories to share a string of photos of herself. She can be seen gracefully standing near an Amrita Singh portrait. Sara referred to herself as her mother's 'Parchai' (shadow) and 'Prerna' (inspiration), emphasising the deep bond they share.

Sara also posted pictures of herself with her friends and captioned the post, "When you pose behind poses & when your friendships blossom like a garden of roses. & then your photogenic friend proposes. That we pose & post and everyone knows it."

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

In the picture, Sara sat on a chair in her living room, wearing an elegant blue and gold ethnic suit that she teamed up with golden juttis. She accessorized her look with gold earrings and a bracelet, which added a touch of elegance. Her ensemble was completed by gold earrings. Amrita's image, on the other hand, in a white saree in the background echoed a similar attitude.

Meanwhile, Sara will be seen in Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino'. Billed as an anthology, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in lead roles.

'Metro...In Dino', a film that draws its title from the famous song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro', will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based on contemporary times. She also has 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' in her kitty. A thriller-drama inspired by true events, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', follows the intrepid journey of a college girl in Bombay who goes on to become a freedom fighter.

This fictional tale is set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942. It is a story about the courage, patriotism, sacrifice and resourcefulness of the youth of the nation. Directed by Kannan Iyer and written jointly by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer, the film will be available on Amazon Prime Video.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever