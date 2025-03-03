Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra recently announced that they are expecting their first child. The actress shared a glimpse of how they are spending the early months of their new phase

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who recently announced her pregnancy, took to social media to share a heartwarming moment of her actor husband Sidharth Malhotra.

On Monday, the 'Kabir Singh' actress posted a cute boomerang video of Sidharth where he is seen playing with little puppies. In the clip, the 'Ek Villain' actor can be seen sitting on a bed and playing with cute little puppies. Kiara shared the clip, tagging the actor. She also posted a photo of herself wherein she is seen holding puppies on her lap. In the photo, Kiara is seen sitting and cradling two adorable puppies. Advani was captured in a candid moment, gazing away from the camera.

For the unversed, Kiara and Sidharth got married on February 7, 2023, in a private ceremony at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer.

Sidharth and Kiara’s pregnancy announcement

Sidharth and Kiara announced their pregnancy through a heartfelt Instagram post, sharing an adorable picture holding a pair of baby socks. "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon," the caption read. The post was met with overwhelming love from fans, friends, and colleagues in the film industry.The couple tied the knot in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Rajasthan in February 2023. Their love story blossomed on the sets of the war drama 'Shershaah'.

On March 1, Kiara made her first public appearance after announcing her pregnancy news on social media. The actress was spotted at Filmalaya Studios in Andheri, Mumbai, where she posed for the paparazzi in front of her vanity van. She donned a comfy yet stylish all-white summer outfit.

Sidharth and Kiara’s work front

On the professional front, Sidharth was last seen in 'Yodha', starring alongside Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani, while Kiara recently appeared in 'Game Changer' with Ram Charan. Both have exciting projects ahead, with Sidharth set to feature in 'Param Sundari' with Janhvi Kapoor, and VVAN - Force of the Forrest. It is touted to be a folk thriller. Kiara on the other hand, has 'Don 3' and 'War 2' in her kitty. The former features her alongside Ranveer Singh, while the latter will show her sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan.