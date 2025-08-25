Parineeti Chopra has announced that she is pregnant with her first child with husband Raghav Chadha. The actress took to social media to share an adorable post announcing the news

Actress Parineeti Chopra has announced her pregnancy with husband Raghav Chadha . After teasing a "good news" on The Great Indian Kapil Show earlier in August, the couple has now officially revealed that they are expecting their first child together, almost two years after tying the knot.

Actress Parineeti Chopra has announced her pregnancy with husband Raghav Chadha. After teasing a "good news" on The Great Indian Kapil Show earlier in August, the couple has now officially revealed that they are expecting their first child together, almost two years after tying the knot.

Parineeti Chopra announces pregnancy

The Ishaqzaade actress took to Instagram to share an adorable post to announce her pregnancy, and wrote, "Our little universe … on its way. Blessed beyond measure." The post included a picture of a mini cake which had "1+1=3" written on it. It also included a video of Parineeti and Raghav taking a stroll in the park hand-in-hand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

Parineeti married politician Raghav Chadha on 24 September 2023 at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan, in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony. The two have since been seen together on many occasions and often share glimpses of their married life with fans on social media. Parineeti had earlier revealed how they met and that it was love at first sight for her, saying, “We met at an event in London, and usually, I’d just say hi and move on, but this time, I said, ‘Let’s meet for breakfast’. Including our teams, it was around 8-10 of us, and we met at breakfast the next day. I had no idea who he was and what he did. I literally looked him up after breakfast. I learned about all the work he’s done, and we realised, not even in weeks, in days, that we would get married.”

She further added, "I swear, I met Raghav, and within five minutes, I knew I was going to marry this man. I didn't even know if he was married, had children, how old he was… He just sat at breakfast in front of me, and I'm looking at this man and saying, 'I think I'm going to marry this man'."

Raghav and Parineeti hinted at their pregnancy earlier this month

Parineeti and Raghav appeared on an episode of Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show in early August, during which they seemingly hinted at their pregnancy. When teased about when they are going to have kids, Raghav said, “Denge, aapko denge… good news jaldi denge!”

Parineeti was stunned by the response as her expressions were a mix of shock and trying not to laugh. He later laughs it off with a sly, “denge… at some point.”