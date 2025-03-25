Breaking News
Updated on: 25 March,2025 05:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Chadha called for India to become an AI producer by developing indigenous AI chips, establishing an AI Infrastructure Fund, and curbing the migration of top-tier AI talent in his speech in the Rajya Sabha.

Raghav Chadha speaks on Artificial Intelligence in Rajya Sabha

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha emphasized India's standing in the global Artificial Intelligence race, pointing out the dominance of the USA and China in AI innovation.


Chadha called for India to become an AI producer by developing indigenous AI chips, establishing an AI Infrastructure Fund, and curbing the migration of top-tier AI talent in his speech in the Rajya Sabha.

"China has DeepSeek, the US has ChatGPT, Grok, but where does India stand in this era of Artificial Intelligence?" he asked.

India is making notable progress global AI race, but there's still much ground to cover. India has the talent, brainpower, and digital economy to become an AI producer, but it currently lags behind, capturing only 0.5 per cent of the world's AI patents between 2010 and 2022.

"Between 2010 and 2022, 60 percent of the world's AI patents were registered by the USA, and 20 percent by China. India, the fifth-largest economy in the world, managed to capture only half a per cent. It is true that the USA and China have a head start of four to five years, but this is because they have invested in their research, academia, and AI development," Chadha said.

The AAP MP also emphasized that India's strengths lie in its thriving startup ecosystem, with dozens of unicorns deploying AI-powered tools. India is also home to a large share of the global AI workforce, with Indians making up 15 percent of the total AI workforce.


However, many of these professionals are working in foreign countries, emphasizing the need to curb talent migration.

"It is said that 15 per cent of the total AI workforce consists of Indians. Around 4,50,000 Indian AI professionals are working in foreign countries. This means that India has talent, hardworking people, brainpower, and a digital economy. However, despite all this, India has become a consumer of AI today, not a producer," Raghav Chadha said.

 India needs to develop indigenous AI chips, establish an AI Infrastructure Fund, and retain its top-tier AI talent to become an AI producer

"The time has come when India should become an AI producer rather than an AI consumer. For this, we need to start making indigenous AI chips in the country. We should start an AI Infra Fund. We should also stop talent migration so that India's top-tier AI talent remains in the country," he emphasized.

PM Modi addressed the Artificial Intelligence Summit in Paris last month and said that AI can help transform millions of lives by improving health, agriculture, education etc.

PM Modi in the Auction Summit said, "AI can help transform millions of lives by improving health, education, agriculture and so much more. It can help create a world in which the journey to sustainable development goals becomes easier and faster. To do this, we must pull together resources and talent. We must develop open-source systems that enhance trust and transparency."(ANI)


(With ANI inputs)

Raghav Chadha

