Parineeti Chopra ditches her heels and walks barefoot after watching Wimbledon 2024 finals with husband Raghav Chadha

Wimbledon 2024: Parineeti Chopra and her husband Raghav Chadha attended the finals between Alcaraz and Djokovic on Saturday in London

Parineeti Chopra and her husband Raghav Chadha witnessed the epic Wimbledon 2024 men's finals between Alcaraz and Djokovic on Saturday. On Monday morning, Parineeti took to her Instagram feed to share some pictures and videos from the final match.

The pictures features Parineeti in an all-white outfit posing with a handsome Raghav Chadha dressed in a brown coat, blue shirt, and purple tie. In one of the pictures, Raghav is seen holding a tub of strawberry cream, a popular dish served at the game. Parineeti also shared a video of Alcaraz's winning moment. The last video features Parineeti hoding her heels and walking barefoot as they exited from the court.

Parineeti captioned the post, "Wimbledon finals, strawberries & cream, and my love … the best weekend!"

About the Wimbledon Finals:

Alcaraz won his second consecutive Wimbledon title after beating Novak Djokovic 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) at the center court in London.

Recapping the Wimbledon 2024 final, the Spanish tennis player started well and took command of the match as he won the set 6-2 against the Serbian. The first set was one-sided after Alcaraz received a double break and ended it in 41 minutes.

Alcaraz kept his momentum and won the second set 6-2. Djokovic was struggling in the second set and failed to make a comeback.

Djokovic started well in the third set and gave a tough fight to his opponent but the Spaniard gave a tough fight and forced the match into the tiebreak. Alcaraz kept his nerves cool and won the tiebreak 7-4. The Spaniard dominated the game from the very first moment and won the Wimbledon 2024 final in straight three sets.

Speaking after the match, Alcaraz said that he wants to keep going. He added that it was a 'great feeling' to play at the centre court and win the trophy.

"It is a dream for me, winning this trophy... I want to keep going but it is a great feeling to play in this beautiful court and to lift this amazing trophy. This is the most beautiful tournament, most beautiful court and most beautiful trophy," Alcaraz was quoted by ATP's official website as saying.

