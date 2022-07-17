Parineeti Chopra is glad she does not have to 'bunny hop' with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt

The actress wished Katrina on her 39th birthday

Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Katrina Kaif who has been celebrating her 39th birthday in Maldives, with husband Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur and her siblings, among others, received a unique birthday wish from Parineeti Chopra.

The actress took to Instagram stories to post a video from their US Tour, where the duo along with Alia Bhatt are seen working hard in the gym over the thread mill. Parineeti posted, "Happpy bday Katy! So glad I don’t have to do any bunny hops with you and Aloo." The Dream tour had taken place in 2016 over two weeks, led by Karan Johar, the tour had Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra and Aditya Roy Kapur, along with rapper Badshah. Concerts were held in Houston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Orlando.

Meanwhile, Parineeti had recently posted pictures of her indulging in adventure sports during her vacation in Indonesia.

