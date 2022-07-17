Breaking News
IndiGo Sharjah-Hyderabad flight diverted to Pakistan’s Karachi
Mumbai: Heavy winds, rain uproot 250 trees in a week
Good news! Covid-19 surge is dipping in Mumbai
Sachin Tendulkar’s guard is victim of cyber fraud, files complaint with Bandra Police
Mumbai: Malwani sees two murders in 12 hours
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Parineeti Chopra is glad she does not have to bunny hop with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt

Parineeti Chopra is glad she does not have to 'bunny hop' with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt

Updated on: 17 July,2022 10:11 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The actress wished Katrina on her 39th birthday

Parineeti Chopra is glad she does not have to 'bunny hop' with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt

Parineeti Chopra/Instagram


Katrina Kaif who has been celebrating her 39th birthday in Maldives, with husband Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur and her siblings, among others, received a unique birthday wish from Parineeti Chopra.

The actress took to Instagram stories to post a video from their US Tour, where the duo along with Alia Bhatt are seen working hard in the gym over the thread mill. Parineeti posted, "Happpy bday Katy! So glad I don’t have to do any bunny hops with you and Aloo." The Dream tour had taken place in 2016 over two weeks, led by Karan Johar, the tour had Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra and Aditya Roy Kapur, along with rapper Badshah. Concerts were held in Houston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Orlando.




Meanwhile, Parineeti had recently posted pictures of her indulging in adventure sports during her vacation in Indonesia. 


Also Read: BTS Stars! Gabriel Georgiou: Katrina Kaif is the least experimental

parineeti chopra katrina kaif alia bhatt bollywood

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK