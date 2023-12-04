Breaking News
Parineeti Chopra says she gained 15 kilos for Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila, is now working out to shed it all

Updated on: 04 December,2023 07:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Parineeti Chopra, shared that she has gained 15 kilos for Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila, took to her Instagram and posted a video of herself working out

Parineeti Chopra says she gained 15 kilos for Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila, is now working out to shed it all

In Pic: Parineeti Chopra (Instagram)

Parineeti Chopra says she gained 15 kilos for Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila, is now working out to shed it all
Parineeti Chopra, who has been making headlines for her dreamy wedding with beau Raghav Chadha, is all set to feature in Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Chamkila’, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh.


With the maestro AR Rahman helming the music for the film, the audience will once again get to witness the magic of a Rahman-Imtiaz collaboration. Adding to the excitement, both Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti have lent their voices to some of the songs. Now, sharing her journey, Parineeti took to her Instagram and posted a video of herself working out.


The actress wrote, “I spent 6 months last year singing in Rahman sir’s studio, and going back home to eat as much junk as I possibly could to put on 15 KILOS for Chamkila! (Coming soon on Netflix) Music and Food. That was my routine.


Now that the film is done, the story is the opposite. I miss the studio, and work in the gym trying to look like myself again. And not like Amarjot ji! Its been hard. But anything for you Imtiaz sir! And this role. Many more inches to go.”

 
 
 
 
 
As soon as Parineeti dropped the video, many fans commented and praised her for her dedication. A fan wrote, “So proud of your dedication and perseverance!! Every phase of life and career is important and must be tackled the way you do! With grit, determination and balance and a head on your shoulders. Proud of you”. While another fan commented, “I am so happy for u and everything u do. Fan forever.” “Yes queen Can't wait for your film chamkila,” wrote third fan.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali the film presents the untold true story of Punjab’s original rockstar of the masses, Amar Singh Chamkila who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many on the way, which finally led to his assassination at a young age of 27. The highest record-selling artist of his time, Chamkila is still regarded as one of the best live-stage performers that Punjab has ever produced. 

