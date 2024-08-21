Parineeti set to go West as she explores acting opportunities in British film industry; says she long admired UK’s cinema and storytelling

Parineeti Chopra

Listen to this article Parineeti Chopra: ‘Evaluating a few interesting offers’ x 00:00

We would often hear that Parineeti Chopra can only do bubbly roles. But in the past few years, the actor proved her detractors wrong with intense parts, be it in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (2021) or in the much-loved Amar Singh Chamkila. Having successfully widened her range as a performer, she now wants to widen her horizon. Chopra, who has been dividing her time between India and England since her 2023 wedding to Raghav Chadha, is now exploring acting opportunities in the British film industry. Unlike her cousin Priyanka Chopra Jonas or her peers who have been Hollywood-bound, she wants to take a stab at British cinema.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UK has always had a special place in her heart as she studied at the Manchester Business School. During her time there, she developed a deep appreciation for the country’s cinematic culture. Now, as Chopra is taking baby steps in British movies, we hear she has hired an international agent. A source tells us, “Parineeti has roped in an international agent, who will pitch her for potential projects, and set up meetings with studios and filmmakers. She has already had successful meetings with a few directors. As an artiste, she always enjoyed British films with their diverse narratives and distinctive style of storytelling. Now, as the world of cinema is becoming inclusive, Parineeti is confident that it’s a great time for her as an Asian actor, and wants to see how she can make a mark in the British cinematic landscape. Working there will not only give her a fresh perspective, but she can also introduce them to Hindi film industry’s cinematic sensibilities.”

When mid-day reached out to Chopra, she confirmed that she is beginning a new chapter in her professional life, in the West. To her, it feels like a natural step after a strong 13-year run in Bollywood. She said, “Since I have lived in the UK for a fair bit of time, I appreciate the cinema, TV, fashion, culture and storytelling world here, and the vast landscape the entertainment industry covers. This is a market with lots of opportunities, and I believe there is immense potential to explore for acting and delivering power-packed performances. I’m excited about the prospect of exploring this space, as I evaluate a few interesting offers.” Her last release, Amar Singh Chamkila, recently won the Breakout Film of the Year award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.