The film is based on the true life event of the late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India’s first successful coal mine rescue mission

Picture Courtesy/Parineeti Chopra's Instagram account

Listen to this article Parineeti Chopra wishes Akshay Kumar on his birthday, shares new still from ‘Mission Raniganj’ x 00:00

Actor Parineeti Chopra on Saturday wished her ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ co-star Akshay Kumar on the occasion of his birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti shared a BTS image from their upcoming film which she captioned, “Happy birthday to the OG entertainer @akshaykumar! Here’s to another of your unstoppable energy and loads of laughter!”

ADVERTISEMENT

The picture seems to be a still from a song sequence shoot of their film.

Akshay and Parineeti could be seen dressed up in traditional Punjabi outfits with the ‘Khiladi’ actor donning a blue turban.

The makers of the film ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ recently unveiled the film’s official teaser which received massive responses from the audience.

The film is based on the true life event of the late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India’s first successful coal mine rescue mission.

Akshay has worn a turban in the films ‘Singh is Kinng’, ‘Singh is Bling’ and ‘Kesari’.

The film is helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor.

Akshay earlier collaborated with director Tinu Suresh Desai for the crime thriller ‘Rustom’.

Parineeti Chopra will essay the role of the female lead in the film.

Parineeti and Akshay have previously worked together in the period film ‘Kesari’.

‘Mission Raniganj’ is all set to hit the theatres on October 6.

The film will coincide with Bhumi Pednekar’s next ‘Thank you for Coming’.

Apart from this, Akshay will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil drama ‘Soorarai Pottru’ which is all set to hit the theatres on February 16, 2024.

He also has an action thriller film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ alongside Tiger Shroff, ‘Housefull 5’ and a multi-starrer comedy film ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ in his kitty.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in ‘Chamkila’. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever