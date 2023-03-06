Parineeti Chopra wraps shoot of Imtiaz Ali's 'Chamkila'; says her 'life remains changed forever'

Parineeti Chopra has wrapped shooting on Imtiaz Ali's much-anticipated film "Chamkila," which also stars famed Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role

Actress Parineeti Chopra has recently wrapped up shooting for the much-awaited Imtiaz Ali film, "Chamkila", which also stars popular Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role.

This marks the first-time collaboration between Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh, who are set to portray the greatest singers from Punjab in the movie.

The film, which was extensively shot in Punjab, features Parineeti as the character of Amarjot Kaur, while Diljit is set to portray the role of Chamkila in the movie.

Diljit took to social media to heap praises on his co-actor Parineeti Chopra. He wrote, "@patineetichopra Film ch Kamaal Kam Kita Parineeti ji ne. Unbelievable." (Parineeti has done an amazing job in the film. Unbelievable.)

Parineeti also expressed her gratitude towards the entire crew of the film and shared her experience on social media. "Imtiaz Sir, Diljit, Team Chamkila…My life remains forever changed…the most heavenly crew and experience. Peace, happiness, meditation, Punjab…Will never, ever forget this," she wrote.

Parineeti Chopra, who has previously delivered power-packed performances in movies like "Ishaqzaade," "Hasee Toh Phasee," and "The Girl on the Train," will be next seen in "Chamkila" and "Capusle Gill."

In 2021, Parineeti Chopra received critical acclaim for her leading roles in the black comedy Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and the sports biopic Saina.

Imtiaz Ali is best known for his romantic films like Jab We Met, Love Aaj Kal, Rockstar, Highway, Tamasha, and Jab Harry Met Sejal, which was his last release in 2017. His movie performance didn't do well at the box office. Imtiaz Ali's movies are known for their strong characterizations, relatable storylines, and soulful music. He has won several awards and nominations for his direction work.