Diljit Dosanjh to share screen space with Parineeti Chopra in Imtiaz Ali's 'Chamkila'

Diljit Dosanjh. Pic/Yogen Shah

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has been paired with Parineeti Chopra in Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz, 'Chamkila' revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila. Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur were assassinated on March 8, 1988, along with the members of their musical band.

As per a source, the actors will start shooting for the film from December 11 in Mumbai. Reportedly, Diljit and Parineeti have attended several workshops to understand the characters in detail. More details regarding the project are awaited. Meanwhile, Parineeti is basking in the success of her film 'Uunchai', which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher.

On receiving positive word of mouth about the film, Parineeti said, "I am truly so humbled and honoured at the success of Uunchai, I have gone through many ups and downs in my career but success like this and love from the audience like this just makes you feel that they continue to believe in you and appreciate you. I am going to give a big party very soon to celebrate this love that the audience is giving me."

Diljit Dosanjh was last seen in Netflix's 'Jogi', which explores the agony of the Sikh community in Delhi following the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. In October 1984, violence erupted in the national capital and other parts of the country in which over 3,000 Sikhs were killed across India. He was also seen in the Punjabi film Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne. The movie, directed by Amarjit Singh, also featured Sargun Mehta and Sohail Ahmed in lead roles.Check out this adorable video of Kareena, her tiny tots enjoying puppet dance in Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], December 10 (ANI): Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is making the most of the winter season by having a fun time with her family in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Kareena along with husband Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur, Jeh, and sisters-in-law Saba and Soha flew to Rajasthan to ring in her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore's 78th birthday.

From Kareena to Soha and Saba, the members of Pataudi family spammed social media with glimpses of the birthday party. In one of the videos, Bebo (Kareena's nickname) is seen watching a puppet dance with her boys. The video, which Saba shared, shows Kareena sitting next to her sons Jeh and Taimur and Soha sitting next to her daughter Inaaya. The cutest part of the clip is Kareena explaining the puppet dance to her youngest son Jeh.

This particular clip has won many hearts. "Awww so cute," a social media user commented. "Adorable. Jeh is cutie," another one wrote. Kareena also shared a picture with son Taimur with the desert in the background.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion Of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film.

