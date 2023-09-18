Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to tie the knot. According to reports, some of the couple’s pre-wedding festivities will take place in Delhi, and preparations have commenced

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Parineeti-Raghav Wedding: Residences of bride and groom bustle with preparations ahead of grand celebration x 00:00

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to tie the knot. Reportedly, the couple will get married on September 24th in Udaipur. From reports regarding their wedding date to information about their pre-wedding festivities, every piece of news is driving fans crazy.

Now, a recent update suggests that wedding preparations have already begun. According to reports, some of the couple’s pre-wedding festivities will take place in Delhi, and preparations have commenced. A paparazzi account has posted a video of Raghav Chadha’s house, showing people actively engaged in setting up a tent structure and unloading additional materials from a truck to prepare the house for wedding celebrations. Another video of Parineeti's Mumbai residence is also going viral on the internet. As per the video, Parineeti's Mumbai residence is all decked up for the D-day.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

According to ETimes, Raghav and Parineeti have planned various fun activities for the guests. Parineeti, Raghav, and their families are currently in Delhi for the pre-wedding functions such as ardaas and kirtan. They have added a fun twist to the celebrations. As per an ETimes source, “There are a lot of fun activities planned for the guests, and one of them is a cricket match. So, it will be really exciting as it will be a Chopra versus Chadha cricket match. Their friends are also going to join in the fun activity.”

Earlier, it was revealed that India Today's website obtained a copy of the invitation card for this lavish wedding, which includes detailed information about the wedding day itself. According to reports, the celebrations will commence on September 24th at 1 p.m. with Raghav's Sehrabandi ceremony at the Taj Lake Palace, with the theme 'Threads of Blessings.' Following that, at 2 p.m., the lively Baraat procession will begin, ending with the wedding ceremony at the Leela Palace, themed 'Divine Promises - A Pearl White Indian Wedding.' The Jaimala will begin at 3:30 p.m., followed by the holy Pheras at 4 p.m. and the Vidai at 6:30 p.m. To cap off this memorable day, a reception, themed 'A Night of Amore,' will be hosted at the hotel.

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s ‘Uunchai.’ On the other hand, Akshay Kumar was recently seen in ‘OMG 2’ alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ is Akshay and Parineeti’s second collaboration after ‘Kesari.’