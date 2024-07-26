Paris Olympics 2024: Ayushmann Khurrana and Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya made an appeal to the citizens ahead of the greatest sporting event

Ayushmann Khurrana and Mansukh Mandaviya

Listen to this article Paris Olympics 2024: Ayushmann Khurrana, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urge citizens to cheer for India x 00:00

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya & Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana have a special appeal to make to our country - cheer for the Indian contingent to bring glory to our nation at the Paris Olympics!

Ayushmann was also presented with a commemorative Indian team T-shirt by Mansukh Mandaviya to mark the start of this campaign.

Ayushmann wrote on social media, “Olympics is the greatest sporting event of the world & those who compete in it are nothing short of Titans at their disciplines. We have 117 such brilliant athletes who are ready to fly our flag high at this year’s #Paris2024 Olympics!”

He added, “Let’s cheer for them to make Bharat proud. Let’s cheer for them to show the world our grit, determination & passion for the games. Deeply honoured to have met Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports today to start a campaign to cheer for the Indian contingent.

Jai Hind! 🏆💯”

About Paris Olympics 2024:

As the Paris Olympics 2024 has already begun, the fans will witness a unique initiative in the Olympic's history during the marquee event's opening ceremony which is held along the Seine River.

The Opening Ceremony promises to be unforgettable, with athlete barges floating down the river starting at the Austerlitz Bridge. They will pass under historic bridges and by iconic landmarks such as Notre Dame and the Louvre, as well as Olympic Games venues including the Esplanade des Invalides and the Grand Palais.

The Paris Olympics 2024 for the first time in history will mark the opening ceremony outside the stadium. Following the ceremony, it will also provide exposure to a larger audience and geographical coverage.

The Indian contingent will be led by two-time Olympics medallist PV Sindhu and table tennis great Sharath Kamal. The 2024 edition will make the fifth Olympic appearance for Kamal.

At the opening ceremony, the Indian men will be dressed in Kurta Bundi sets while the women will don matching saris, reflecting India’s tricolour flag. The outfits, featuring traditional ikat-inspired prints and Banarasi brocade, have been designed by Tarun Tahiliani.

The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024 will start at 11.00 PM according to Indian Standard Time and will be available on Sports18 1 SD and Sports18 1 HD TV channels in India.

The Jio Cinema will also be streaming the marquee event for free.