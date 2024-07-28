Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker made history with her win in 10m air pistol event. Soon after her glory, Bollywood celebs took to social media to praise her

After athlete Manu Bhaker opened India’s account at the Paris Olympics by winning the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol event, Bollywood celebs congratulated the country’s shooter for making the country proud.

Preity Zinta shared Manu Bhaker’s photo and wrote, “Congratulations @bhakermanu on winning the first medal for India in #olympics2024 #bronzemedal #shooting #parisolympics #JaiHind #ting.”

Kriti Kharbanda also shared the news snippet of Manu Bhaker winning bronze and expressed her happiness with the caption “Oh yeahhhh.”

Rajkummar Rao shared an Insta story and wrote, “Congratulations @bhakermanu. We all are so proud of you.”

Jackie Shroff commented on the success and wrote “Account opened…Manu Bhaker wins Bronze in 10 mt air pistol event. India’s first medal in Paris Olympics.”

"First win is home! Congratulations @bhakermanu, you've made all of us so proud," wrote Kareena Kapoor lauding the young athlete.

Kiara Advani also took to her Instagram stories to celebrate India's first medal of the season.

The last time India won medals in shooting was at the London Olympics in 2012. Rapid-fire pistol shooter Vijay Kumar won silver and Gangan Narang won bronze.

In the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Manu Bhaker was disqualified due to a pistol malfunction but her hard work and determination paid off with her winning a bronze in Paris.

Bhaker brought India's first medal in the ongoing mega event as she won a bronze medal with a score of 221.7.

It was a redemption arc for Manu after her pistol malfunctioned in Tokyo Olympics. She scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman in 20 years to reach an shooting final in an individual event of Olympics since Suma Shirur in 2004.

South Korea's Ye Jin clinched the gold medal with an Olympic record of 243.2 points. Her compatriot, Kim Yeji settled for silver with 241.3 points.

On the opening day, Bhaker finished third in the qualification round of Women's 10 Metre Air Pistol to qualify for the final at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Saturday. While Rhythm Sangwan failed to make her place in the final after finishing in 15th place.

(with inputs from agencies)