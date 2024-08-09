Breaking News
Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal & others congratulate India’s Men’s Hockey team for their win at the Paris Olympics

Updated on: 09 August,2024 12:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Several celebrities took to their social media to congratulate India's Men's hockey team for securing bronze medal in Paris Olympics 2024

Bollywood celebrities are following the Paris Olympics 2024 with all their hearts. Just after India's Men's Hockey team secured a bronze and made the country proud, celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and others have extended their congratulations to the team through their social media accounts.


Deepika Padukone shared a picture of the Hockey team with details of their win. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Absolutely brilliant (clapping hands emojis)," while praising the Hockey team.



Vicky Kaushal, sharing his excitement over the win, wrote, "Boys repeating epicness (National flag, red heart, and hockey emojis)!" Shilpa Shetty, who is feeling proud of the 'Hockey heroes,' extended her congratulations and wrote, "Another proud moment for India—congratulations to our Hockey heroes on their fantastic achievement!". “Let's go boys!! (Flexed biceps and national flag emojis,” wrote Abhishek Bachchan while sharing picture of the Hockey team


Sunny Deol took to his Instagram to extend his wishes to the Indian Men's team and Neeraj Chopra, captioning, "Immensely proud of #NeerajChopra and #IndianHockeyTeam for winning #parisolympics2024 #Silver and #Bronze respectively.”

 
 
 
 
 
He also added, “Golden Man Neeraj, you are the pride of our nation for keeping the Tiranga flying high. Our hockey team, salute to you for carrying forward the legacy that Khel Ratna Dhyanchand has laid in golden words for Indian Hockey. So proud #HindustanZindabad.”
 About India's Men's Hockey Win.

The Indian men’s hockey team clinched a second successive bronze medal at the Olympic Games for the first time in 52 years with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Spain, giving veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh a fitting farewell on Thursday.

India’s Schedule for August 9 at the Paris Olympics 2024:

Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat will be eyeing an Olympic bronze medal. India’s men’s and women’s teams will compete in the 4x400m relay events. Vinesh Phogat has appealed against her disqualification at the Paris Olympics 2024, and the hearing is likely to take place at 12:30 PM today. Star Indian golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will be in action in women’s individual stroke play Round 3 at Albatros Course, Le Golf National, at 12:30 PM.

