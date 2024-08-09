"Goodbye wrestling 2001-2024": Vinesh Phogat after disqualification at Paris Olympics 2024

India wrestler Vinesh Phogat seeks forgiveness from mother Premlata in an emotional note on her decision to retire after her Olympics dream crashes

Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra posted the above picture with Vinesh Phogat on X; (right) India’s Vinesh Phogat. Pic/PTI

Her long-cherished Olympic dream shattered by a cruel twist of fate, Vinesh Phogat on Thursday bid adieu to her international wrestling career, saying she doesn’t have the strength to continue anymore.

The 29-year-old, who was disqualified for being 100gm overweight ahead of her 50kg category gold medal bout in the Olympics on Wednesday, announced her decision on social media, seeking forgiveness from everyone who supported her.

Addressing her mother Premlata, Vinesh wrote, “Ma, wrestling has won, I have lost. Please forgive me, your dreams and my courage, everything is broken.”

‘Don’t have any strength’

“I don’t have any more strength now. Goodbye wrestling 2001-2024. I shall be indebted to you all. Forgive [me],” added the two-time world championships bronze-medallist. Her stunning decision comes a day after Vinesh appealed against her disqualification from the Olympic finals on Wednesday in the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), demanding that she be awarded a joint silver medal.

CAS accepts plea

Phogat’s plea was accepted by the ad-hoc panel of the CAS on Thursday. They asked her to appoint a lawyer for the hearing which has been scheduled for 10 am in Paris on Friday.

