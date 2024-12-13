Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Parul Gulati to mentor budding female entrepreneurs with four month programme

Parul Gulati to mentor budding female entrepreneurs with four-month programme

Updated on: 14 December,2024 07:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Actor Parul Gulati, who founded a line of hair extensions, to launch a mentorship programme to guide female entrepreneurs in business strategy and networking

Parul Gulati

Parul Gulati remembers starting her hair extension brand, Nish Hair, in 2017 from her living room. While it stands as a successful business venture with a team of 30 employees today, the actor-entrepreneur knows the struggles she faced as the founder of a start-up. That’s why she has decided to mentor budding female entrepreneurs with her new initiative, Support Women Businesses. For her programme that will launch in early 2025, Gulati will choose 20 aspiring businesswomen and guide them in areas of business strategy, branding, financial management and networking.     


“As someone who has walked the path of entrepreneurship, I know how daunting it can be to navigate the challenges of starting something new. But I also know the joy it brings when dreams take flight. I want to create a platform where young women feel supported, encouraged, and equipped to pursue their entrepreneurial aspirations. My goal is to be a mentor who not only guides them, but also inspires them to dream big, take risks, and create their unique mark in the world of business,” says Gulati, who was seen in the second season of Made in Heaven. 


As the first step, the actor-entrepreneur has begun highlighting certain homegrown brands of women’s bags, footwear and skincare on her Instagram handle. In the next few weeks, she will pick 20 brands for the four-month programme. She aims to help them network, while also inspiring confidence and building leadership skills in them. She adds, “It’s about equipping them with actionable strategies and problem-solving skills, so they can confidently tackle challenges and build sustainable ventures.”


