At IFFI 2023, Parvathy spoke about her experience sharing screen with the late actor Irrfan Khan in the film 'Qarib Qarib Singlle'. It was Parvathy's debut Hindi film

Parvathy and Irrfan

Listen to this article Parvathy Thiruvothu recalls advice from 'Qarib Qarib Singlle' co-star Irrfan Khan x 00:00

Malayalam film actor Parvathy Thiruvothu made her Hindi film debut with actor Irrfan Khan in the romantic comedy 'Qarib Qarib Singlle'. At the 54th International Film Festival in Goa, Parvathy spoke about her experience working with the late actor.

Speaking to media persons, Parvathy recalled, "I will always remember his one advice that he gave me ... and I repeat this everywhere. He always told me 'lines ko makhan bana do'. I have never forgotten this as an actor ...when you learn your lines you should be so diligent about it, you can be natural in acting and all but you can't get to a place unless you are so diligent and such a good student that you learn your lines so well that it's butter."

ADVERTISEMENT

Helmed by Tanuja Chandra, 'Qarib Qarib Singlle' released in the year 2017 portrayed new age online dating love story between Irrfan Khan and Parvathy.

The actor was at IFFI to represent her web series 'Dhootha', which also features Prachi Desai, Naga Chaitanya and Priya Bhavani Shanker in pivotal roles. Telugu Original, 'Dhootha', a supernatural suspense-thriller ahs been directed by Vikram K. Kumar, and produced by Sharrath Marar, under the banner of NorthStar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Naga Chaitanya will be seen playing the role of Sagar, an ambitious and successful journalist who finds himself engulfed by supernatural events that are at the nexus of many mysterious and gruesome deaths, and are now shadowing over his family.

Talking about her decision to be a part of Dhootha, Parvathy Thiruvothu said, “I am a fan of suspenseful thrillers, but the decision to be a part of Dhootha was more of the script choosing me than me choosing it. Dhootha is unlike anything I have done in the past and I was curious and excited to do something so unique. Vikram’s approach to not just the story but every individual character makes it extremely enticing for any actor to be a part of the project. It’s taken me 17 years to make my debut in Telugu entertainment, and I am glad that it happened with Dhootha.”

The show will be out on Prime Video on December 1.

(with inputs from ANI)