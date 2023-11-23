Putting the onus of creating a safe working space on the producer, Parvathy speaks up in Trisha-Mansoor Khan case

Mansoor Ali Khan and Trisha Krishnan

Listen to this article Women for women x 00:00

A few weeks ago, Tamil actor Mansoor Ali Khan’s misogynistic remark about his Leo co-star Trisha Krishnan invited condemnation from both the film’s leading lady and its director, Lokesh Kanangraj. After the incident, several artistes have issued statements objecting to Khan’s comments. In an interview with mid-day, Parvathy Thiruvothu says that a functioning Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) is the need of the hour in the industry.



Thiruvothu says, “You can feel anger, but it’s important to [channel it] and take action. You don’t have to prohibit and punish [a culprit]. The first attempt should be to prevent such instances. It is the producer who should be [at the helm of matters]. He or she must create a safe environment. So, I will not question the actor who made the remarks, but the producer. I will ask the producer, can you ensure that an ICC will be set up in the future so that each one on the set feels safe and respected?” She says she felt safe while working on her upcoming Hindi film, Kadak Singh, because the producers took appropriate measures.

Khan has been booked by the Chennai Police.

ADVERTISEMENT