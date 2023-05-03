Trisha Krishnan Birthday: From 'Leo' to 'Ram', take a look at the upcoming movies of the 'PS 2' star

Currently making headlines for her brilliant performance in the second instalment of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, 'Ponniyin Selvan II', Trisha will celebrating her 40th birthday on April 4

One of the most prominent female actors in Indian cinema and a true-blue superstar of Tamil cinema, Trisha Krishnan is a top-notch actor who has been making massive waves down South since her debut. Hailed as the 'Queen of South India', Trisha, has many critically and commercially acclaimed blockbuster hits under her name. The Kollywood superstar who has been charming her millions of fans with her beauty, grace and elegance, Trisha has also proved her mettle in Telugu cinema aka Tollywood. Former 'Miss Chennai' who began her acting journey in 2002 with the Tamil movie, 'Mounam Pesiyadhe', today, Trisha has cemented her place as the most bankable leading lady in the Tamil and Telugu film industry. Best known for blockbuster Tamil movies such as '96', 'Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa', 'Thoongaa Vanam', and 'Kodi', along with Telugu movies like, 'Varsham', 'Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana', 'Aadavari Matalaku Ardhalu Veralu', and 'Abhiyum Naanum', to name a few, Trisha has also made her presence felt in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Khatta Meetha' in 2010, a Priyadarsha comedy dram which marked her debut in Hindi film industry. The South beauty who became a popular pan-India star with 'Ponniyin Selvan I', the mesmerising Trisha Krishnan is turning a year older on April 4. Currently making headlines for her brilliant performance in the second instalment of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, 'Ponniyin Selvan II', Trisha will be turning 40 this year. On the occasion of Trisha's 40th birthday, here's a list of her upcoming projects which every Trisha Krishan fan must watch out for.

Leo

Headlined by Kollywood superstar Thalapathy Vijay, 'Leo' is one of the most-awaited and highly anticipated projects of Trisha Krishnan. Directed by Lokesh Kanagraj, the movie will see the 'Master' actor and director duo, Vijay and Lokesh joining forces. While Trisha will be seen as the female lead protagonist, it will also feature 'Fukrey' star Priya Anand in a pivotal role. The Thalapathy Vijay-starrer actioner, 'Leo' will also mark Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's debut in Tamil cinema. The movie is set to hit theatres this year, on October 20.

Dvitva

The leading lady of Kollywood, Trisha Krishnan was gearing up to share a screen with the late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar in 'Dvitva'. With the untimely passing away of the Kannada Power Star, Puneeth Rajkumar, the movie came to a standstill. According to reports, the project has not been shelved and the 'Pushpa' star, Fahadh Faasil is the first choice of the makers who might get roped in as a replacement for the late Kannada actor. Directed by Pawan Kumar, the dubbing for 'Dvitva' began a few days before Rajkumar's death.

The Road

Directed by Arun Vaseegaran, 'The Road' is an upcoming Tamil drama starring Trisha Krishnan and 'Sarpatta Parambarai' actor Shabeer. The first look of 'The Road' was unveiled on her birthday in May 2022. 'The Road' will also feature actors like Vivek Prasanna, Miya George, and Vela Ramamoorthy in pivotal roles. Trisha's upcoming Tamil movie is based on real-life incidents and has been billed as an intriguing revenge saga.

Ram

Starring Trisha Krishnan in the lead role, the Jeethu Joseph directorial, 'Ram', will mark the second Malayalam outing after 'Shyamaprasad' and Nivin Pauly’s 'Hey Jude'. Led by legendary Malayalam superstar, Mohanlal, 'Ram' also stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Adil Hussain, Samyukta Menon, and Saikumar, among many others in key roles. For the unversed, the shooting of 'Ram' was stalled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the shooting resumed last year in August. In the Mohanlal-starrer 'Ram', Trisha will be seen essaying the role of a doctor. The story of 'Ram' revolves around R&AW trying to track one of its agents who went rogue.