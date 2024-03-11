Patna Shuklla: Salman Khan says 'swagat karo' as he drops character introduction video of Raveena Tandon starrer

Breaking News
Entertainment News > Bollywood News
Updated on: 11 March,2024 05:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Salman Khan shared the character introduction video of Raveena Tandon from the upcoming film 'Patna Shuklla'

Raveena Tandon in and as Patna Shuklla

Superstar Salman Khan shared the character introduction video of Raveena Tandon from the upcoming film 'Patna Shuklla' on Monday, saying 'swagat karo'. Taking to X, Salman shared a one-minute and 54-second video, wherein Raveena as Tanvi is seen serving tea and snacks to the guests. She says, "ham sirf housewife nahi hai," to which one man replies, "Tanvi bhabi lawyer bhi hain." Manav Vij, who plays Tanvi's husband, says, "ye affidavit bahut acha banati hai."


The video then shows a girl student who approaches Tanvi to fight her case related to the examination roll number scam. The snippet further shows Jatin Goswami as a politician threatening Tanvi to drop Rinki Kumari's (Anushka Kaushik) case.


Sharing the video, Salman Khan wrote: "Roll-number scam hai case jinka agla Swagat karo Raveena ka in and as Patna Shuklla." Raveena also dropped the video on her official account and said: "Anyay se dabi aawaz ke liye, nyay ka aaghaz karne aa rahi hai Tanvi."


Earlier, while building up to the excitement around the film, Salman took to his X and shared a funny message which reads, “Kabhi Linking road, kabhi Cadell road…Kabhi Peddar road, Kabhi Arthur road…Dhundha tumhein har jageh, Raveena…Up to something new humein bataye bina? @TandonRaveena.”

The movie dives into the education scam of roll numbers that affects the lives of thousands of earnest students in India. It is a heartwarming story of two women who go above and beyond to fight for justice while tackling motherhood's pressures and responsibilities.

Earlier, while talking about the film, its producer Arbaaz Khan shared that audiences will see Raveena in a completely distinct look. "Wait to see Raveena in a never-seen-before avatar. Even when she was at the peak of her career while doing hardcore masala movies, Raveena never turned her back on meaningful cinema. ‘Patna Shuklla’ is the perfect example of pure cinema meets entertainment," he added.

The show also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal and the late actor Satish Kaushik. Produced by Arbaaz Khan Productions Pvt Ltd and directed by Vivek Budakoti, the courtroom drama begins streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on March 29.

(With Inputs IANS)

