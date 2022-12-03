×
Breaking News
Maharashtra: Government to audit 10 per cent institutes overseen by FRA
Mumbai: Vikhroli connector to suffer another delay due to space crunch
Mumbai: Exams on Monday, but students yet to receive hall tickets
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab used Chinese chopper, reveals narco test
Mumbai: Western Railway records rise in suicides on tracks

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Salman Khan wraps the shoot for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan wraps the shoot for 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Updated on: 03 December,2022 06:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The film stars Daggubati Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill and others

Salman Khan wraps the shoot for 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Pic Courtesy: PR


Today, Salman Khan took to social media to announce shoot wrap of the film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. The film stars him in the lead role alongwith  Daggubati Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Vinali Bhatnagar, Shehnaz Gill and Palak Tiwari.


Also Read: Malaika Arora is original supermodel, says Kareena Kapoor Khan



Taking to social media, Salman Khan announced the shoot wrap of the film and dropped his look from the film. He further wrote the caption which stated, “Shoot wrapped! #KisikaBhaiKisikiJaan arrives #Eid2023”. This news has come across as the best news to end the year 2022. While fans have been waiting to get more updates on 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', having heard the news of film wrap up, it couldn't be more exciting to look forward for 2023.


Also Read: REVEALED: The REAL reason why Neena Gupta wanted to do VADH

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji and is produced by Salman Khan Films and is presented by Zee Studios. 

Has Bigg Boss 16 lived up to your expectations?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
salman khan pooja hegde Bhumika Chawla bollywood bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment Bollywood News Update Bollywood Buzz Bollywood Breaking News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK