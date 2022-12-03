Salman Khan wraps the shoot for 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

The film stars Daggubati Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill and others
Today, Salman Khan took to social media to announce shoot wrap of the film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. The film stars him in the lead role alongwith Daggubati Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Vinali Bhatnagar, Shehnaz Gill and Palak Tiwari.
Taking to social media, Salman Khan announced the shoot wrap of the film and dropped his look from the film. He further wrote the caption which stated, “Shoot wrapped! #KisikaBhaiKisikiJaan arrives #Eid2023”. This news has come across as the best news to end the year 2022. While fans have been waiting to get more updates on 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', having heard the news of film wrap up, it couldn't be more exciting to look forward for 2023.
'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji and is produced by Salman Khan Films and is presented by Zee Studios.