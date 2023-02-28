Patralekhaa in Anubhav Sinha's next?

Patralekhaa took to Instagram and shared a picture of her director Anubhav Sinha with the caption, "Captain @anubhavsinha at work." Fans were quick to spot and guessed if she's working on Anubhav Sinha's next project

Pic/ Patralekhaa's Instagram

Bollywood actress Patralekhaa has been on a roll with an impressive line up of projects in her kitty and had a bang-on start to the year with Hotstar's Aar Ya Par for which her role was appreciated. Whilst the effervescent actress has had a super-busy 2022, she has an impressive line up of illustrious projects for 2023 as well!

Patralekhaa took to Instagram and shared a picture of her director Anubhav Sinha with the caption, "Captain @anubhavsinha at work." Fans were quick to spot and guessed if she's working on Anubhav Sinha's next project.



Meanwhile a source close to the team confirmed the news that actress shall be seen portraying an eminent character in the untitled project based on the infamous Kandahar hijacking. The series shall also star noteworthy names like Pankaj Kapur and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles.

Also read: Patralekha to portray the legendary Savitribai Phule on screen

Patralekhaa shall next be seen in Raj DK's Gulkanda Tales, Luv Ranjan's comedy drama, Heer Saara which is about girls road trip. It's going to be a busy year for the actress with back to back releases in 2023 that explore different subjects.

Meanwhile, Patralekhaa attended the wedding sundowner celebration of Maanvi Gagroo looking absolutely ravishing in a black bodycon dress. Patralekhaa and Maanvi shall be seen in 'Heer Saara aur Pondicherry,' a film based on two friends taking a road trip to the mystic land of Pondicherry.

Along with Patralekhaa, the film's director Kartik Choudhry was also present at the celebration.

Source says, Patralekhaa and Maanvi bonded well on the sets and duo along with the director was seen having fun time during later's post wedding party as well. Its the first time two of them will be seen together in an all girls road trip setup and they can't wait to offer the audience what the film awaits