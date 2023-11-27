Pavail Gulati joins Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde's action-thriller 'Deva'

Deva stars Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati in the lead roles and is produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films and directed by Rosshan Andrrews

In a significant development, acclaimed actor Pavail Gulati has officially joined the lead ensemble cast of the highly anticipated action thriller, featuring Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. 'Deva,' directed by renowned filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, is set to unravel a gripping narrative of a brilliant yet rebellious police officer entangled in a high-profile case.

Pavail Gulati, known for his versatile performances, expressed his enthusiasm about joining the project, stated, "I am incredibly excited to embark on this exhilarating journey and absolutely thrilled to collaborate with exceptional talents like Shahid Kapoor and the amazing director Rosshan Andrrews. It’s my first with Roy Kapur Films and Zee Studios, this opportunity not only represents a significant milestone for me but also a challenge that I wholeheartedly welcome and am eager to embrace. It’s going to be a fun ride."

Earlier, in a statement, Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios, said, “We're thrilled to bring 'Deva' to life in collaboration with Roy Kapur Films. This film promises to be a riveting cinematic experience, and we are confident that it will captivate audiences with its compelling storyline and outstanding performances."

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur said, “We are thrilled to embark on the exciting journey of DEVA with Shahid, Rosshan and Zee Studios. This is a script that has the potential to reach out to audiences across the entire spectrum, and with an incredible cast and crew in place, we

can’t wait to bring it to life. See you in cinemas worldwide with DEVA next Dussehra!”

Director Rosshan Andrrews shared his vision for the film, stated, "I am honoured to be directing ‘Deva,' and I am eager to bring this thrilling story to the screen. With Shahid Kapoor's exceptional talent and the combined efforts of our fantastic team, I am confident that ‘Deva' will give a different cinematic experience."

'Deva' promises to be a rollercoaster ride of suspense, deceit, and high-stakes action. The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati in the lead roles and is produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films and directed by Rosshan Andrrews. It has gone into production and is scheduled to be released on screens worldwide on October 11, 2024, on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.