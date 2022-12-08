Breaking News
Ahead of the release of Faadu, let’s take a look at noteworthy performances by Pavail Gulati

Updated on: 08 December,2022 03:10 PM IST
mid-day online correspondent

Let’s take a look at his notable performances before the release of his big show

Pavail Gulati


Pavail Gulati is one such promising actor who has been a consistent performer with his choices of projects and characters. Pavail is now all geared up for his next big release ‘Faadu’ which is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Let’s take a look at his notable performances before the release of his big show. 


Thappad 
Pavail Gulati made a mark in the industry with his mature and sincere performance in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad opposite Taapsee Pannu. He immediately rose to fame after the film and is considered as one of the young promising faces of the industry. 



Do Baara 
This year we saw Pavail give another breakthrough performance in Anurag Kashyap’s thriller Do Baara. In this edge of the seat thriller Pavail gave a solid delivery as Anay and gave another successful hit with Taapsee Pannu. 


Goodbye 
2022 has been a busy year for the actor. Immediately after the release of Do Baara, Pavail was seenin Vikas Bahl’s drama Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna. This was a totally different outing by Pavail and he truly surprised us.

