Pawan Singh's second wife Jyoti Singh threatens self-harm amid Anjali Raghav controversy: 'Have no other choice'

Updated on: 31 August,2025 08:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Actress Anjali Raghav accused Pawan Singh of inappropriately touching her and even mentioned she had quit the industry. Amid this, his second wife, Jyoti, reveals he has been ignoring her for months and threatens self-harm

Pawan Singh's second wife Jyoti Singh threatens self-harm amid Anjali Raghav controversy: 'Have no other choice'

Representation pic

Pawan Singh's second wife Jyoti Singh threatens self-harm amid Anjali Raghav controversy: 'Have no other choice'
Bhojpuri actor and politician Pawan Singh made headlines once again after his wife, Jyoti Singh, penned an emotional note, addressing her husband on social media, expressing years of pain and neglect. Jyoti alleged that her repeated attempts to reach out to Pawan have been going in vain for the last few months.

"I have been trying to talk to you for several months about some family and political issues, but you or the people around you have perhaps not deemed it appropriate to reply to my calls and messages. I even went to Lucknow to meet you during Chhath when you came to Dehri; I thought it was appropriate to meet you then as well, but you refused to meet, saying it was instructed by the boss to meet in Lucknow. Two months ago, my father also went to meet you, but it did not provide any positive results."



Threatening to self-immolate, she added: “What grave offence have I committed that I am being punished like this? Today, my parents' names has been disrespected. If I am not worthy of you, then you could have just left me. There was no need to give me false hope during the Lok Sabha elections. Today, you have given me no other choice than to self-immolate, but I cannot even do that because the questions will always be raised against me and my parents.”


Jyoti urged Pawan to at least acknowledge her, if not as a wife, then as a human being. “I am your family — yet it hurts me deeply when you embrace such people who once spoke so harshly against you, but when I share my pain, my own family doesn’t even acknowledge me," she penned. “So this is my final plea to you at the end of 7 years of struggle. Nowadays, I have begun to hate my life. Come and talk to me, respond to my calls and messages, try to understand my pain for once,” Jyoti concluded. Pawan is yet to react to Jyoti's post.

