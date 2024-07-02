The tattoo showed the initials 'PD', which got fans curious. While there's been no confirmation of the tattoo's authenticity, it didn't stop fans from speculating

Disha Patani (Pic/Instant Bollywood)

Listen to this article PD for Prabhas darling? Fans try to decode Kalki 2898 AD actor Disha Patani's new tattoo x 00:00

Disha Patani's rumored relationship with her 'Kalki 2898 AD' co-star Prabhas has resurfaced in the news after she was seen with a new tattoo. The actress, who plays Roxi opposite Prabhas' Bhairava in the Nag Ashwin film, caught attention online with what seemed to be fresh ink on her forearm.

Disha Patani's new 'PD' tattoo starts up dating rumours

ADVERTISEMENT

The tattoo showed the initials 'PD', which got fans curious. While there's been no confirmation of the tattoo's authenticity, it didn't stop fans from speculating.

On social media, netizens started guessing what Disha's new tattoo could mean. Some playfully linked it to her co-star in 'Kalki 2898 AD', Prabhas, while others jokingly suggested it might stand for "Prabhas Darling."

Another theory suggested that the initials could just be Disha Patani's own initials (PD). In the viral picture, Disha appeared stylish as usual, wearing a crop top with white pants, accessorized with black sunglasses and a white bag.

Nag Ashwin on film's success

Taking to Instagram, director Nag penned an emotional note amid the film’s success. He wrote, “Around 10 years ago, the three of us began our debut feature film "Yevade" together... Vyjayanti was at a low and this film was a risky one...I remember a day of shoot with 20 extras and it rained...we couldn't finish and meant we had to come back and setup again...that extra cost was unaccounted for and made us break down and panic...in retrospect that cost wasn't much at all...from that to this…”

About 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Director Nag Ashwin has hinted at a fresh perspective on the Mahabharata. The film's futuristic setting suggests the story might incorporate science fiction elements alongside the established mythology. The film's exploration goes beyond mere aesthetics. Nag Ashwin suggests a potential reimagining of the Mahabharata's core themes – dharma (righteousness) and karma (consequences of actions) – in the context of a future society with its complex moral landscape. This promises a thought-provoking examination of how these universal concepts translate across time and societal structures.

According to Hindu scriptures, Kalki, the prophesied tenth and final avatar of Vishnu, offers a glimmer of hope amidst the darkness of Kali Yuga, the current age. This age is marked by moral decline, chaos, and a dwindling sense of dharma. Kalki's arrival signifies the end of Kali Yuga and the dawn of Satya Yuga, a golden age of truth and righteousness.