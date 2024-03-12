Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Parineeti wrote, "Engaging in meaningful dialogue at the institution that inspires so many people all around the world is truly a privilege."

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Pic/Instagram, X

Listen to this article Photos: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha twin in black at London India Forum 2024 x 00:00

Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP MP Raghav Chadha, who were invited for a panel discussion at the London School of Economics as a part of the London India Forum 2024 twinned in black as they attended their sessions respectively. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Parineeti wrote, "Had a great conversation at London India Forum 2024. Engaging in meaningful dialogue at the institution that inspires so many people all around the world is truly a privilege. Thankful for this enriching opportunity."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, Raghav also shared his set of pictures on X and wrote in the caption, “Delighted to have had an interactive session at London India Forum 2024, hosted at the LSE. Engaging in dialogue at the institution that shaped me is always a privilege. Grateful for the enriching opportunity.”

Delighted to have had an interactive session at London India Forum 2024, hosted at the LSE. Engaging in dialogue at the institution that shaped me is always a privilege. Grateful for the enriching opportunity. #LSE #LondonIndiaForum2024 pic.twitter.com/G0qgXfU7EY — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) March 10, 2024

The London Factor

London will always remain special to Parineeti and Raghav as their love blossomed there. The couple first met at the ICC Young Leaders Forum, where they were felicitated with awards.

At one of the media summits, Parineeti shared details about her first meeting with Raghav. "We both met in London. We were both being awarded for excellence in our own fields - him for politics and me for entertainment. We met at that event and all of us, the organisers, me and him, we met for breakfast early morning, on Republic Day I remember. I am going to sound very filmy but you have to believe it, I am really speaking the truth. I sat with him, maybe for half an hour or 40 minutes or whatever time that breakfast was and I just knew. I was like 'This is the man I am going to marry.' And I had no information about him. I didn't know how old he was, I didn't know whether he was married or not, because I never followed politics," she recalled.

Parineeti and Raghav had a dreamy fairy-tale wedding in Udaipur which was attended by family and close friends. Their wedding took place on September 24. Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Amar Singh Chamkila'.

About 'Amar Singh Chamkila'

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila. Amar Singh Chamkila, his wife Amarjot Kaur along with the members of their musical band were assassinated on March 8, 1988.

(With inputs from ANI)