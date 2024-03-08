Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to become first couple to speak at London School Of Economics

Recently married couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will be speaking together at the London School Of Economics. They are the first couple to be invited to the institute

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Renowned personalities Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are set to grace the stage together at the esteemed London School of Economics. Recognized for their individual accomplishments and expertise, the power couple will be sharing their insights tomorrow at this prestigious panel.

This rare occurrence marks the first time a couple has been jointly invited to speak at such a distinguished panel, highlighting their exceptional qualifications and unique perspective. Both, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are loved by the youth and for the insightful conversation they bring together.

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra tied the knot on September 24, 2023.

Parineeti and Raghav's London connect:

Incidentally, Parineeti and Raghav's story began in London. As per reports, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav became friends when they were in London for higher education. The actress holds a triple Honours degree in business, finance, and economics from the Manchester Business School whereas the politician studied at the London School of Economics (LSE). They met in London and their friendship strengthened over the years.

Parineeti kept her relationship with Raghav under tight wraps until they were seen making regular visits to eateries in Mumbai. Rumours of their relationship sparked off only a few months before their close-knit engagement. As per a Women's Era report, Parineeti and Raghav took their friendship to the next level when she was shooting for Chamkila in Punjab last year. Reportedly, the Aam Aadmi Party MLA would often visit the actress on the set of the Imtiaz Ali-directed Netflix film.

On the work front:

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra recently announced her entry into the field of music as a singer. The actress who has often displayed her singing announced her decision to take up singing professionally. She did her first live concert at a recent festival in Mumbai. On the acting front, she was last seen in the film 'Mission Raniganj' opposite Akshay Kumar. She will next be seen in the biographical film 'Amar Singh Chamkila' opposite Diljit Dosanjh. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, it is an AR Rahman musical with the lead actors having lend their voice for some of the songs in the film. The film will be released directly on Netflix on April 12.