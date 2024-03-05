Watch: Diljit Dosanjh turns commentator for his performance at Ambani event, calls Orry paparazzi

Diljit Dosanjh made a hilarious dub out of glimpses from his performance at the star-studded pre-wedding festivity of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh set the stage on fire with his electrifying performance on day 2 at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Diljit who also makes fun vlogs from his day-to-day life made his version of a hilarious dub featuring moments from his show at the Ambani event.

Celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt among others attended the mega bash.

Diljit was seen making the high profile guests dance to his hits like 'Kinni Kinni', 'Lover', 'Born to Shine' and others. He also got several stars to get on stage with him and dance as he sang his songs. In the video he shared on Tuesday, Diljit gave a voice over to all the best moments from the show. He says hilarious stuff like “Anant veere satsriakal!”, “Kareena Kapoor ne lambi baah kadd ke chakti boli, aur phir Karisma Kapoor kehdi Dosanjhwaaleya hauli hauli "

He also said things like, "Kiara, Katrina kehndiyan do you know do you know, Dosanjhwaala kehnda baby I know I know," to “Rhea Ji happy birthday”, “Microsoft te Facebook waale bhi nach pae ne'. He was also seen calling Orry paparazzi as the social media sensation was seen recording the moments around him. Diljit's funny observations also included confused expressions from Ibrahim Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. He also added clips of him dancing with Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani and others.

Earlier, Diljit had shared a video of him dancing with Kareena Kapoor on stage The video begins with Diljit praising his 'Good Newwz' co-star saying, "Hoegi Rihanna, hoegi Beyonce, saadi taa eh hi hai (The world may have Rihanna and Beyonce but this one is everything for us),” Kareena blushed at first but goes on to do thumkas as Diljit sings 'Proper Patola' . He also shared a video of him dancing with Karisma Kapoor on stage.

