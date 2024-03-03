Breaking News
Up and about

Updated on: 04 March,2024 05:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team

Diljit Dosanjh interacted with Kareena Kapoor Khan in the midst of his performance. He evoked cheer and laughter when attempting to compliment her, stating, “Hogi Rihanna, hogi Beyonce, sadi ta ae he hai, Kareena.”

Pics/AFP

Nach meri jaan


Entertaining the audience in his inimitable style, Diljit Dosanjh interacted with Kareena Kapoor Khan in the midst of his performance. He evoked cheer and laughter when attempting to compliment her, stating, “Hogi Rihanna, hogi Beyonce, sadi ta ae he hai, Kareena.” The seemingly innocent praise didn’t go down well with social media users, who evidently found him disrespectful towards Rihanna, who was not only at the event but also put up its highlight act. Meanwhile, the Ambanis managed to do what the top Bollywood producers couldn’t—get the three Khans to shake a leg together, and do so on one another’s dance numbers. They eventually came together to perform the hook step of Naatu naatu. Apart from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor, among other actors, entertained the guests at the do. Nita and Mukesh Ambani shook a leg too. 


Fashion A-game

Did anyone find themselves unimpressed with the sartorial choices of celebrities at the big event? Sure, there was a lot of bling, but few ensembles caught our attention enough to make us stop scrolling. The folks who stole the show, however, were Meta co-founder Mark Zuckerberg (who promised not to disappoint in a previous social media post) and his wife Priscilla Chan, and Bill Gates! Some of Bollywood’s divas, like Alia Bhatt and Disha Patani, made heads turn too.

And they keep coming

Some celebrities returned to Mumbai before the festivities for Day 3 began. Others, like Rajinikanth, Sanjay Dutt, and rapper Akon were seen arriving in Jamnagar to participate in the last day’s events.

