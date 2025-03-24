Set to release on April 11, 2025, coinciding with Phule’s birth anniversary, the film brings to life a story of social justice, women’s emancipation, and the fight against caste oppression

Patralekhaa and Pratik Gandhi

The much-awaited trailer of Phule, a biographical drama based on the life of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule, has been unveiled. Directed by Ananth Mahadevan, the film stars Pratik Gandhi as Jyotirao Phule and Patralekhaa as his wife, Dnyanajyoti Savitribai Phule. The film offers a glimpse into the relentless struggle of the legendary reformers as they attempted to change the status quo of women, particularly widows and Dalits, in the contemporary Maharashtrian patriarchal society.

About Phule’s trailer

Set to release on April 11, 2025, coinciding with Phule’s birth anniversary, the film brings to life a story of social justice, women’s emancipation, and the fight against caste oppression. The gripping trailer captures the fierce opposition the Phules faced while advocating for women’s education, the rights of widows, and the upliftment of marginalised communities. Through powerful dialogues and intense moments, the trailer showcases the Phules’ defiance against deeply entrenched traditions that sought to limit access to education and dignity for the lower castes.

The trailer sets the tone for a film that not only narrates history but also brings to light the courage and conviction of two social pioneers.

Pratik Gandhi on doing Phule

Reflecting on his role, Pratik Gandhi shared, "I am fortunate that I got to live the life of the legendary Mahatma on screen. I could feel the immense struggle and opposition that he endured as he, along with his wife, dismantled an age-old societal system designed to oppress those at the lowest rungs of the social hierarchy."

Patralekhaa talks about working on Phule

Patralekhaa expressed her deep admiration for the pioneering social reformer, stating, "Alongside Jyotirao Phule, Savitribai laid the very foundation for modern education and social equality in India. She brought in a significant change for the girl child in our country, but her story is not told enough. I am glad Anant sir decided to make a film on their life, and I got to play her."

Director Ananth Mahadevan emphasised the film’s emotional depth, stating, "These stories that are lost somewhere in history need to be told to the young generation. Imagine two people deciding to change the world for the better, in spite of the immense opposition they had to face. Their story is truly inspiring."

Produced by Dancing Shiva Films and Kingsmen Productions, ‘Phule’ will be released theatrically on April 11 by Zee Studios.