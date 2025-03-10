Pianist and composer Sahil Vasudeva performed as part of a two-day lineup of Indian and international musical acts like Green Day and Zedd at Lollapalooza India

Sahil Vasudeva performed on Day 1 of Lollapalooza India 3

'Being on a lineup with Green Day is really cool': Pianist Sahil Vasudeva on performing at Lollapalooza India

The third edition of Lollapalooza India was held on March 8 and 9 at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai, presenting a bouquet of Indian and international musical acts. BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination has spearheaded Lollapalooza India as the promoter and co-producer for the festival’s Indian edition along with global producers, Perry Farrell and C3 Presents for the third year in a row.

India's finest talents - Talwiinder, Dot., Dhanji, Spyryk, Sahil Vasudeva, Anushka, Sid Vashi, Frizzell D’Souza and Philtersoup - ensured that homegrown music took centre stage, delivering standout performances that showcased the country’s incredible talent. Ahead of the show, Mid-day caught up with composer Sahil Vasudeva about his expectations from the music festival.

How excited are you to be a part of Lolla India?

I am super-califragilisticexpialidocious-duper excited to perform at Lolla India! Initially, I was quite surprised I was included, since my music is quite different from the lineup, so a big thank you to the team at Lolla India and my manager, Anu George, for including me on this stellar lineup and pushing the boundaries on the typical music at a festival. Also being on a lineup with Green Day is really cool!

What can the audience expect from your performance?

We have put together a one-of-its-kind production - piano, beats, 30 foot set design, dance, theatre, visuals, lush synthesizers and sound design - an exclusive showcase for Lolla India. We are debuting a new show, R.Evolution, in collaboration with actor filmmaker, Tariq Vasudeva and dancer, Shivani Varma at the festival and it will be a very cinematic and evocative experience for the audience (well atleast we hope it will be :))

Which compositions are you going to perform?

All the music that will be performed are my own, unreleased compositions. I will not be performing classical piano in case people are confused - audiences can expect a very modern outlook of the piano with a lot of produced, processed piano sounds, and lush synthesizers.