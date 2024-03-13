PICS: Diljit Dosanjh visits monastery in Himachal Pradesh, calls it 'one love'

Punjabi actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh gave his fans a peek into his peaceful trip to a monastery in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh

Punjabi actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh gave his fans a peek into his peaceful trip to a monastery in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh. During his visit, he met with monks and joined locals in dancing.

Diljit also posted a video of himself and his friends enjoying the snowy mountains, where he immersed himself in the local culture by singing traditional songs and his own tunes.

Diljit Dosanjh visits monastery

The actor and singer delighted his fans with a lovely video of his trip to a serene monastery, which he affectionately dubbed 'One Love.' During his visit, he bonded with the monks, sharing laughter and exchanging insights.

He even kindly gifted a warm sweatshirt to a young monk and received a heartfelt scroll as a farewell present in return. In another clip, he joined the locals in singing a traditional song and also performed one of his own songs for them.

Diljit marked Mahashivratri in Kinnaur with his group of friends. He posted pictures from his visit to the temple and moments spent chatting with the locals. Additionally, he brought joy to the community by dancing to a traditional folk song.

Diljit Dosanjh visits monastery, take a look:

Diljit Dosanjh at the Ambani's bash

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh set the stage on fire with his electrifying performance on day 2 at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Diljit who also makes fun vlogs from his day-to-day life made his version of a hilarious dub featuring moments from his show at the Ambani event.

Celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt among others attended the mega bash.

Diljit was seen making the high profile guests dance to his hits like 'Kinni Kinni', 'Lover', 'Born to Shine' and others. He also got several stars to get on stage with him and dance as he sang his songs. In the video he shared on Tuesday, Diljit gave a voice over to all the best moments from the show. He says hilarious stuff like “Anant veere satsriakal!”, “Kareena Kapoor ne lambi baah kadd ke chakti boli, aur phir Karisma Kapoor kehdi Dosanjhwaaleya hauli hauli "