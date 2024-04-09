Pics: Inside Shraddha Kapoor's Gudi Padwa celebration with Padmini Kolhapure

Gudi Padwa 2024: Shraddha Kapoor celebrated the new year at home with her family. She also shared pictures with her aunt Padmini Kolhapure

Shraddha Kapoor and Padmini Kolhapure

People from Maharashtra and Goa celebrated Gudi Padwa which marks the New Year according to the Hindu calendar today. Shraddha Kapoor, who is half Maharashtrian from her mother's side, celebrated the festival at home with her near and dear ones. She took to social media to share pictures from the simple celebration.

Shraddha Kapoor opted for a red traditional suit for the occasion and shared pictures of the Gudi hoisted on the balcony of her home. Also seen in the picture is actress Padmini Kolhapure, who is Shraddha's maternal aunt. Shraddha shared photos with the caption, “Happy Gudi Padwa Meri Insta Fam. Gudi Padwa ki aapko aur aapke parivaar ko hardik shubhkaamnaaye.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Meanwhile, Shraddha recently made headlines for her relationship with Rahul Mody. A video of the rumoured couple dancing at RIhanna's concert surfaced on social media. A Reddit user shared the clip which is from billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities. Shraddha and Rahul can be seen twinning in black as they groove together enjoying their time together. This doesn’t come as a surprise since the two were spotted together boarding the celebrity bus at Jamnagar, Gujarat, for the same event.

On the work front:

Shraddha will be next seen in the horror comedy film 'Stree 2' alongside Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurrana. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the film also stars Abhishek Banerjee in the lead role.

The film recently went on floors in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. Makers of the upcoming horror comedy film officially announced their film at a grand event in Mumbai last April where the team enacted a skit to announce the release date of the horror comedy sequel.

'Stree' was released in the year 2018 and was declared a blockbuster hit. The sequel will be out in theatres in August 2024.

Besides that, Shraddha is reportedly set to star in 'No Entry Mein Entry’ which is the sequel of the 2005 film 'No Entry'. She will share the screen space with Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh, who have joined the sequel as the lead. Kriti Sanon and Manushi Chhillar are also being suggested to be a part of the film.

The first part titled 'No Entry' was released in 2005. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film starred Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan. It was the highest-grossing film of the year and earned a spot in the cult comedy space in Bollywood.