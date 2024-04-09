Planning to host another grand function in Jamnagar, the Ambanis are gearing up for Anant Ambani’s birthday on April 10, and we are sure that everyone will witness yet another grand event soon

In Pic: Salman Khan (Pic credit: Pallav Paliwal Instagram)

Listen to this article Watch! Salman Khan touches down in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani's birthday celebration x 00:00

The biggest event of this year so far has to be the grand pre-wedding festivities of Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant. The Ambanis dominated the internet throughout March, turning their hometown into a big stage from March 1 to March 3. Planning to host another grand function in Jamnagar, the Ambanis are gearing up for Anant Ambani’s birthday on April 10, and we are sure that everyone will witness yet another grand event soon.

On the 8th of yesterday, we already saw stars touching down in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani’s birthday. A paparazzi account posted a video of Bollywood's bhaijaan Salman Khan at Jamnagar airport yesterday. The actor was seen wearing comfortable casual attire, donning a plain black T-shirt paired with blue jeans for his airport look. Apart from Salman, Janhvi Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya also reached Jamnagar, along with Orry and Meezaan Jafri.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

With more celebs expected to join the celebration, it looks like the Ambanis are planning to host the second grand event of the year already. It’s worth noting that this year will also witness the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Pre-wedding Festivities:

The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were held in Jamnagar from March 1 to March 3. Guests from all around the world attended the pre-wedding festivities of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant, in Jamnagar, Gujarat. These guests included Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rani Mukerji, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma.

During the second day of the grand pre-wedding festivities, fans were treated to a special moment as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan danced together at the celebration, grooving to the famous 'Oscar-winning' track 'Naatu Naatu.'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman was last seen in the film 'Tiger 3' alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The actor has quite an interesting lineup ahead, including 'Tiger vs. Pathaan.' On the other hand, Alizeh Agnihotri has just made her big Bollywood debut with 'Farrey.'