PICS: Tusshar Kapoor and Sonu Sood bring home Bappa on Ganesh Chaturthi

Updated on: 07 September,2024 02:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Tusshar Kapoor and Sonu Sood both welcomed Lord Ganesha into their homes this year. The actors are known for their strong connection to tradition

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

The festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 has united Bollywood stars, as Tusshar Kapoor and Sonu Sood both welcomed Lord Ganesha into their homes this year. The actors, who are known for their strong connection to tradition, joined millions of devotees across India in bringing home Bappa for the celebration.


Tusshar Kapoor, who celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with his family every year, invited photographers to his home to take part in the aarti and join in the festive celebrations. Sonu Sood, too, brought home Lord Ganesha with great enthusiasm. The actor, who has earned immense respect for his humanitarian work, shared his excitement with Mumbai paparrazzi.


Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Tusshar & Sonu bring home Bappa, take a look: 

Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez will share screen space in their upcoming film 'Fateh'. Sonu took to social media on his birthday (July 30) and announced the release date of his film. The movie will hit theatres on January 10, 2025. In the caption, he described 'Fateh' as the "nation's best action film".

Meanwhile, actors Tusshar Kapoor shared screen space with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in 'Dus June Kii Raat' comedy thriller series. 

As per a statement, the show "follows the extraordinary chronicles of Panauti 'Bhagyesh', a man whose reputation for bad luck is so notorious that residents of Raniganj would rather stay home over crossing paths with him. Born on the tragic day his father died, Panauti's misfortune has led to the closure of his father's iconic single-screen theatre. Panauti's only dream is of reopening the theatre and restoring his father's legacy. His journey is packed with unexpected, uproarious twists and turns, plunging him into one outrageous predicament after another. With a cast of colourful characters and laugh-out-loud misadventures, Panauti and his cousin Battu's quest for love and luck is a rollercoaster of hilarity and heart that will leave audiences in splits and on the edge of their seats."

Speaking about the show, Tusshar, essayed the role of 'Panauti', said, "When I first read the script of 'Dus June Ki Raat,' I was instantly intrigued by the character and its narrative. It is a unique blend of comedy, drama and suspense, promising a fun watch for audiences. I am super stoked to be back in my favourite genre of comedy with this series, and I am confident that viewers will enjoy it as well."

