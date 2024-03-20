Talking about coming on board for Dunk, Tusshar said, "To be part of a story, which presents every character with such nuance, is an opportunity I would always be open to."

Tusshar Kapoor Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Tusshar Kapoor to mark his OTT debut with ‘Dunk’, will play a strong-headed lawyer x 00:00

Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor is all set to make his OTT debut in producer Prerna Arora’s ‘Dunk’. After securing Nidhhi Agerwal, the actor, who has been away from the screen for a while will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. Tusshar, who has a bevy of blockbusters behind him, will be seen playing the role of an ambitious, strong-headed lawyer, who doesn't know how to be defeated. Tusshar has previously been appreciated for his comic timing, but with his role, he is going to push his limits and surprise the audience.

Talking about coming on board for 'Dunk', Tusshar said, "To be part of a story, which presents every character with such nuance, is an opportunity I would always be open to. Dunk's story and its characters are all so intriguing to me. I play the role of a lawyer, who doesn't give up and has relentless pursuits to achieve success. Prerna's choice of stories has proved to be great hits in the past and I completely trust her vision."

ADVERTISEMENT

Prerna Arora, who has produced several blockbuster films in the past like ‘Pad Man’, ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, and ‘Rustom’ in the past, is excited to present Tusshar in this character.

"I can't wait to surprise the audience with Tusshar's character. No matter what I say right now, when the viewers will see him in the character, it is bound to surprise them. That is what I am looking for. He plays the role of a lawyer, an electrifying character, whose personality and larger-than-life presence on the screen is bound to engage the audience," Prerna said.

‘Dunk: Once Bitten Twice Shy’ is a revenge drama starring Nidhhi Agerwal in the leading role. The film also stars Suchitra Krishnamoorthy and Shivin Narang. The film is produced by Prerna Arora, UJS Studio, and Ess Kay Gee Entertainment and is directed by Abhishek Jaiswal.

On the work front, Tusshar will also be seen in 'Welcome to Jungle' directed by Ahmed Khan. The star cast of the movie includes Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma. Adding to the charm are the talented actresses Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, and the young and dynamic Vrihi Kodvara. The film is currently in pre-production and is slated for a grand theatrical release.